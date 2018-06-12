When

Mon., June 18, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., June 18, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Eagleton Glen Recreation Area Teegarden Rd Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Nature lovers of all ages are invited join in the fun on June 18, 2018 beginning at 6:30 pm at Eagleton Glen Recreation Area and Teegarden Covered Bridge for this popular family-friendly program that teaches about the many small living creatures in Beaver Creek and the importance of valuing and protecting those creatures. The program will be presented by Jason Reynolds and Joshua Emanuelson of Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation District. Attendees will have the opportunity to see a variety of “critters” up close.

This fun program is open to children and adults and is free of cost to attend. Registration is requested and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance or call Shane at 330-332-5512. There will be plenty of available parking at the Eagleton Glen Recreation Area on Teegarden Road just south of Salem.