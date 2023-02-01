See The Universe: James Webb Space Telescope Exploration Program
Fri., February 03, 2023 at 6:30pm
Fri., February 03, 2023 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State Street
Salem, OH
Are we alone in the universe? How does it work? The James Webb Space Telescope is an ambitious scientific endeavor to answer these questions. Explore the universe with Dr. Patrick Durrell, Director of the Ward Beecher Planetarium, at Salem Public Library on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM for this special after-hours program. We will learn how the first galaxies were formed and why the Webb telescope pushes the boundaries of human knowledge even further. Registration is required for this free program. This program is suitable for all ages. Register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.