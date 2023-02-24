When

Tue., February 22, 2022 at 9:00am

Sat., March 04, 2023 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

A vegetable, herb, flower, and fruit seed exchange will take place in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library on Saturday, March 4, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The event is a cooperative effort of the library, Salem Parks and Recreation, and local resident and program initiator, Cheyenne Neighbor.

Gardeners will have the opportunity to swap their saved seeds for seeds brought in by other gardeners, as well as seeds donated from local businesses and those purchased from seed companies.

The event is open to public participation and free of any cost. No registration is required.

How To Participate:

Drop off seeds you wish to exchange to the Adult Circulation Department during library hours from February 1st through March 3rd.

Place each seed type in a re-sealable bag with the name of the vegetable, herb, or flower seed written on the front of the bag.

When you drop off seed packages you will receive a coupon for each type of seed.

Bring your coupons with you the day of the event to claim your choice of seeds.

All new gardeners are eligible to receive three free seed packets donated by Baker Creek Seeds and Holmes Seeds.