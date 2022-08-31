When

Mon., August 29, 2022 at 9:00am

Sat., September 10, 2022 No Specific End Time

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

A vegetable, herb, and flower seed exchange will take place in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The event is a cooperative effort of the library, Salem Parks and Recreation, and local resident and program initiator, Cheyenne Neighbor.

Gardeners will have the opportunity to swap their unused and saved seeds for seeds brought in by other gardeners, as well as seeds donated from local businesses and those purchased from seed companies.

The event is open to public participation and free of any cost. No registration is required.

To participate, drop off seeds you wish to exchange to the Adult Circulation Department during library hours from August 29-September 9. Place each seed type in a re-sealable plastic bag with the name of the vegetable, herb, or flower seed written on the front of the bag. Add the name of the donator with a phone number taped to the back of each seed packet.

When you drop off seed packages, you will receive a coupon for each type of seed. Bring your coupons with you the day of the event to claim your choice of seeds.

The library is located at 821 E, State St., Salem, OH 44460. For additional information, please call the library at 330-332-0042.