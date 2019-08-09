When

Wed., August 14, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., August 14, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Wellness Wednesday program, planned for August 14, 2019, will feature hands-on self-defense training with Salem Self Pro Martial Arts director Mike Viola and his assistants. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Suitable for adults and young adults the program will provide valuable information and instruction with a focus on awareness of surroundings and techniques to use against attackers. This program is free of cost to attend and open to the public.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Mike and his assistants provide dedicated service in the training of students of the Salem area in the art of karate.

Wellness Wednesday programming takes place on the second Wednesday of each month and provides a variety of health and wellness related information.