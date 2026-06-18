When

Fri., June 19, 2026 TBD

Until

Fri., June 19, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Cook’s Lagoon 1819 Mahoning Road NE Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Get outdoors this summer with Stark Parks

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities throughout the month on June. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Cook’s Lagoon Annual Senior Fishing Rodeo. Seniors (65+) are invited to participate in Stark Community Support Network’s 2026 annual Fishing Rodeo, taking place June 19 at Cook’s Lagoon, at 1819 Mahoning Road NE in Canton. Free fishing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, with fishing poles, bait, hooks, and sinkers provided while supplies last. Food and refreshments will also be available to all participants.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.