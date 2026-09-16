When

Tue., September 22, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., September 22, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Geauga County Public Library Administrative Center 12701 Ravenwood Drive Chardon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Geauga SWCD set to host septic program

CHARDON, Ohio — Join the Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District and Geauga Public Health during national “SepticSmart” week for a free, in-person SepticSmart program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Geauga County Public Library Administrative Center, 12701 Ravenwood Drive.

Resource professionals with Geauga Public Health will discuss how a home septic system works, how to maintain your home sewage treatment system and what to do when it appears to not be working properly. This program is free, but reservations are required due to limited seating. To register, visit tinyurl.com/3kmdhn3f or call 440-834-1122.