When

Wed., March 01, 2023 at 12:00am

Until

Fri., March 31, 2023 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stop by and check out the latest items on display by Keep You in Stitches a local group of quilters, sewers, and crafters. Displayed are Members projects, they include a mystery quilt, purses, bargello flag, ChapStick holder, 3-yard quilts, block of the month quilt, Christmas ornaments, stockings, and many more!

This group has been together for nearly 10 years and welcome new members with all levels of skill in sewing and quilting to join. For more information check out their Facebook page. They have recently donated a small collection of quilting rulers to the Lepper Library for the public to check out and use. A class will be given by Cindy Willis on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the library on how to use the rulers.

The group does charity work donating items for organizations, some are Rescue Mission, Yellow Brick House, Akron Children’s Hospital, Area Nursing Homes, Veterans Quilts and Turban Project to name a few. If you have fabrics or other sewing notions to donate, they accept donations for their community projects, leave your name and phone number at the circulation desk and a member will get back with you.

These items will be on display until the end of March. If you have a unique or fun collection that you would like to share, contact Dolly@lepperlibrary.org or call for more information at 330-424-3117.