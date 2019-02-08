“Smartphones are Fun!” A Technology Class at Salem Public Library
Thu., February 21, 2019 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E, State St.,
Salem, OH
If you are thinking about buying a smartphone or already have one and want to learn more about how to access and use the features the class “Smartphones are Fun!” would be of help to you. Join technology instructor Kathy Bennett in the library’s Quaker Room on February 21, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. for instruction and question and answer time.
Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. The class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.