Thu., August 23, 2018 at 5:00pm
Thu., August 23, 2018 at 12:00am
Armstrong Bros Farms, LLC
1799 Lakewood Rd
Culter, Ohio
Dr. Hans Kok, Independent Agriculture Conservation Consultant and Jay Brandt, Walnut Creek Seeds LLC will join Washington Soil and Water Conservation District for a FREE, informative evening in regards to cover crops and soil health. Topics include Soil Health, Cover Crops, Equipment, and a Question and Answer Session. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP is requested. To register for this free event, call 740-373-4857 or email kmarks@wcgov.org