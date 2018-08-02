When

Thu., August 23, 2018 at 5:00pm

Thu., August 23, 2018 at 12:00am

Armstrong Bros Farms, LLC

1799 Lakewood Rd

Culter, Ohio

Dr. Hans Kok, Independent Agriculture Conservation Consultant and Jay Brandt, Walnut Creek Seeds LLC will join Washington Soil and Water Conservation District for a FREE, informative evening in regards to cover crops and soil health. Topics include Soil Health, Cover Crops, Equipment, and a Question and Answer Session. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP is requested. To register for this free event, call 740-373-4857 or email kmarks@wcgov.org

