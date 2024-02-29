When

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 pm
Mr. Wilhelm will be giving a brief presentation on
eclipses and what our area can expect during the
upcoming eclipse in April. Open to all ages but
geared towards children. There will be a Q&A
session afterwards and an eclipse craft.

