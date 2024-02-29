Home Solar Eclipse event with Eric Wilhelm from WFMJ at Lepper Library
Sat., March 02, 2024 at 1:00pm
Sat., March 02, 2024 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 pm
Mr. Wilhelm will be giving a brief presentation on
eclipses and what our area can expect during the
upcoming eclipse in April. Open to all ages but
geared towards children. There will be a Q&A
session afterwards and an eclipse craft.