Sun., October 21, 2018 at 2:00pm

Sun., October 21, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

For the October 21, 2018 edition of “A Little Live Music” the quartet Sound Bites will perform in the Adult Reading Room of Salem Public Library which is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH. The program will begin at 2 p.m.

Performers in the group are: Anna Anderson (director and soprano), Mike Newman (tenor), Ken Martin (bass) and Ellen Conrad (alto). The quartet, which is from the Salem area, has performed together for approximately six years.

The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. No registration is required. Join us for a pleasant hour of music while you relax at the library. For more information please contact the library at 330-332-0042 or by email at library@salem.lib.oh.us.

For information about library programming for all ages find us online at www.salem.lib.oh.us. Like us on Facebook @salemohiopubliclibrary.