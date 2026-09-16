When

Fri., September 18, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Fri., September 18, 2026 at 6:30pm

Event Venue

Shalersville Historical Society 4122 Twinsburg Warren Rd Mantua, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Soup, salad and more at at Shalersville Historical Society

MANTUA, Ohio — Looking for an entertaining, educational and fun-filled late afternoon coupled with a varied and delicious array of the area’s best soups and salads?

Doors open at Shalersville Historical Society’s Soup Supper at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Renowned barn painter Dr. Robert Kroeger will present a series of true stories (some funny, all interesting and informative) about barns he has painted. The buffet-style soup supper, prepared by Shalersville’s best cooks, will open at 5 p.m. Typically, the soup supper features 10 homemade soups served with a variety of salads and desserts.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and kids under 5 eat free. If you arrive at 4:30, p.m., you can listen, eat and still have time to attend the local football games.

Shalersville Historical Society, in conjunction with Mantua & Freedom historical societies, is presenting a program on the Holocaust at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Shalersville Town Hall. The featured speaker is Susan Kollin Wiegand, the child of Holocaust survivors. She will share her parents’ remarkable story of strength, courage and survival during the Holocaust. She will speak about the atrocities they endured, the resilience that enabled them to survive, and the ways those experiences shaped their lives forever.

The program is free and open to the public; no reservations are necessary. This facility is air-conditioned and completely handicap accessible. For more information, Judy at 330-527-7669.