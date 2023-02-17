Thu., March 09, 2023 at 9:00am
Thu., March 09, 2023 at 12:00am
Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center
132 Pine Ridge Rd.
Blairsville, PA
The Southwest Pennsylvania Regional Dairy Day is an annual event organized by agribusiness sponsors to provide useful educational content for those involved with dairy production. The 2023 program will feature Tony Brubaker of Brubaker Farms (dry cow management) and Dr. Marissa Horton with Zoetis (dairy financial drivers). The Dairy Day event will also include a trade show, with specific time set aside for interaction with exhibitors. This event is provided free of charge for dairy producers because of generous sponsorship from local agribusinesses. For more information and to register, visit www.extension.psu.edu/dairy-day.