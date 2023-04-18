Spring Book Sale at the Lepper Library May 5th & 6th
Fri., May 05, 2023 at 9:00am
Sat., May 06, 2023 at 12:00am
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Lepper Library will be having their annual Spring Book Sale Friday, May 5th & Saturday, May 6th, from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. There will be a wide selection of adult, teen and children’s books, audios, and movies. The prices are hardbacks 50¢, paperbacks 25¢, audios & DVDs $1.00, all children’s books 25¢ and magazines are free with any purchase.
The sale will take place at the Library, 303 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon. For the sale parking is in the rear of the building and you will enter at the garage off Vine St.
For more information contact the Library at 330-424-3117.