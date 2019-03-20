When

Sat., April 06, 2019 at 12:00pm

Until

Sun., April 07, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Alpaca Meadows 1200 Rock Road Mansfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join us to celebrate Spring! Visit with our Alpacas, our Angora Goats, and our Angora Rabbits … learn the facts about these fiber producing animals! SHOP in the Farm Store, and see what’s NEW for Spring! In addition to Alpaca Socks, Alpaca Yarn, and MANY things made from incredibly soft and warm Alpaca fiber, we have beautiful Handwoven Items from Guatemala, NEW Dryer Balls, Finger Puppets, Unique Stuffed Animals, Alpaca Purses, Lunch Totes, Felting Kits, and more. Plenty to choose from to fil Easter baskets! Needle felted bunnies, chicks, and ducks made by Julie Petty!

Store Wide Sales and Drawings

YARN SPINNING and WEAVING DEMONSTRATIONS

Throughout the Day

Bring your own wheel and spin with Marty and Juanita!