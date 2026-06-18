When

Thu., June 18, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., June 18, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Deer Creek Reservoir 14514 Price St NE Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Get outdoors this summer with Stark Parks

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities throughout the month on June. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Stand Up Paddleboard or Intro to Kayaking. Join Stark Parks for either a Stand Up Paddleboard or Intro to Kayak class June 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Deer Creek Reservoir. Learn the essentials of trip planning, paddling equipment and key safety practices while paddling. Registration is required and fees are $15 for in-county residents and $20 for out-of-county residents.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.