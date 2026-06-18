When

Wed., June 17, 2026 at 9:00pm

Until

Wed., June 17, 2026 at 11:00pm

Event Venue

Great Trail Golf Course 10154 Great Trail Dr Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

See the stars in Minerva

MINERVA, Ohio — The Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce will host a stargazing night June 17 at Great Trail Golf Course, at about 9:15 p.m.

The group hopes to see Venus and Jupiter and will be learning about telescopes and other features of the night sky.

The event is free, for all ages and will take place near the #18 green, by the clubhouse. Drive to the end of the parking lot and turn left and then drive to the gravel lot. Great Trail Golf Course is located at 10154 Great Trail Drive in Minerva, and cancellations will be posted on the Chamber Facebook page.

For more information, contact the chamber office at 330-868-7979 or nathan.meadows@minervachamber.org.