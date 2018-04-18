When

Thu., May 03, 2018 at 8:00am

Thu., May 03, 2018 at 12:00am

Thompson's Dairyland & Restaurant 7519 Columbus RD NE Louisville, OH

Louisville, Ohio – Join Stark Soil and Water Conservation District’s board members, staff, and partners on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018, at 8:00 AM for the monthly Stark Crop Producers’ Breakfast! The topic of discussion will be Weed and Pest control. Come learn from fellow producers on what has and hasn’t worked on their farm. The discussion will be held at Thompson’s Dairyland & Restaurant, located at 7519 Columbus RD NE Louisville, Ohio 44641. Meals are optional and at your own expense.

Please feel free to contact Stark Soil and Water at 330-451-SOIL (7645) for more information!