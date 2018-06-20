Thu., July 05, 2018 at 8:00am
Navarre, Ohio – Join Stark Soil and Water Conservation District’s board members, staff, and partners on Thursday, July 5th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. for the monthly Stark Crop Producers’ Breakfast! The topic of discussion will be small grains. The discussion will be held at Kremeland 514 N. Main St. Navarre, Ohio 44641. Meals are optional and at your own expense.
Please feel free to contact Stark Soil and Water at 330-451-SOIL (7645) for more information!