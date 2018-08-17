When

Thu., September 06, 2018 at 8:00am

Thu., September 06, 2018 at 12:00am

Thompson's Dairyland & Restaurant 7519 Columbus RD NE Louisville, OH

Louisville, Ohio – Join Stark Soil and Water Conservation District’s board members, staff, and partners on Thursday, Sept 6th, 2018, at 8:00 AM for the monthly Stark Crop Producers’ Breakfast! The topic of discussion will be field drainage. Come learn some Best Management Practices that will help better manage water on the farm. The discussion will be held at Thompson’s Dairyland & Restaurant, located at 7519 Columbus RD NE Louisville, Ohio 44641. Meals are optional and at your own expense.

Please feel free to contact Stark Soil and Water at 330-451-SOIL (7645) for more information!