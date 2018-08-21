When

Thu., October 04, 2018 at 8:00am

Thu., November 01, 2018 at 12:00am

Thompson's Dairyland & Restaurant 7519 Columbus RD NE Louisville, OH

Louisville, Ohio – Join Stark Soil and Water Conservation District’s board members, staff, and partners on Thursday, Oct 4th, 2018, at 8:00 AM for the monthly Stark Crop Producers’ Breakfast! The topic of discussion is successfully establishing cover crops. Come pick some brains and learn the best methods for achieving a successful crop. The discussion will be held at Thompson’s Dairyland & Restaurant, located at 7519 Columbus RD NE Louisville, Ohio 44641. Meals are optional and at your own expense.

Please feel free to contact Stark Soil and Water at 330-451-SOIL (7645) for more information!