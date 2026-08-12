When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Sippo Lake Park: Exploration Gatewa 5712 12th St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs offer fun on water and more!

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities this August. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Yoga. Certified yoga instructor Kim Kohler will help you challenge yourself while working at your own level in a safe and supportive environment during hour-long yoga sessions at Sippo Lake Park: Exploration Gateway. Modifications are offered to appeal to all skill levels. Pre-registration is required, and you will need to bring a mat. Dates include Aug. 15, 17 and 31. Fees are $8 for in-county and $12 for out-of-county residents.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.