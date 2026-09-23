When

Thu., September 24, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Quail Hollow Park. 13480 Congress Lake Ave NE Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks ends September with events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will round out the month of September with a variety of programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Annual Stark County Bird Quest. Join the Fourth Annual Stark County Bird Quest. This family-friendly, 24-hour challenge has two goals in mind: to get people into the outdoors using birds as a catalyst, and to accumulate data about bird populations in Stark County. Team up with family and friends or complete the challenge by yourself. This event is free including resources on where to go birding, guided walks, and a celebration at the events conclusion. This is an on-your-own event that runs from 4 p.m. Sept. 25 to 4 p.m. Sept. 26. For more information and to register your team, go to tinyurl.com/bp537yyu.