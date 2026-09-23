When

Thu., September 24, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., September 24, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Sippo Lake Park Exploration Gateway 5712 12th St. NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks ends September with events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will round out the month of September with a variety of programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Backyard Habitat: Winterizing Your Backyard. Getting your backyard ready for winter is key to protecting your plants and the wildlife that depends on them. Join a Stark Parks naturalist from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Sippo Lake Park at the Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, Canton, Ohio, to learn practical tips for preparing your outdoor space for the colder months. This program is part of the Backyard Habitat Series. For more information, visit StarkParks.com/Backyard.