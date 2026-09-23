Stark Parks event – Backyard Habitat: Winterizing Your Backyard
Thu., September 24, 2026 at 6:00pm
Thu., September 24, 2026 at 7:30pm
Sippo Lake Park Exploration Gateway
5712 12th St. NW
Canton, OH
Stark Parks ends September with events
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will round out the month of September with a variety of programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Backyard Habitat: Winterizing Your Backyard. Getting your backyard ready for winter is key to protecting your plants and the wildlife that depends on them. Join a Stark Parks naturalist from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Sippo Lake Park at the Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, Canton, Ohio, to learn practical tips for preparing your outdoor space for the colder months. This program is part of the Backyard Habitat Series. For more information, visit StarkParks.com/Backyard.
Photos