When

Fri., September 25, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Fri., September 25, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Quail Hollow Park 13480 Congress Lake Ave NE Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks ends September with events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will round out the month of September with a variety of programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Beekeeping 101. Kids, get ready to dive into the amazing world of bees at Quail Hollow Park from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. In this fun and hands-on class, kids ages 8 to 12 will learn all about how bees live, work together and make honey. We’ll explore how to take care of a hive and check out the cool tools beekeepers use to keep bees happy and healthy. Kids will get to suit up like real beekeepers and safely see the bees in action at our live hive. Registration is required and there is a fee of $5 for in-county and $7 for out-of-county residents.