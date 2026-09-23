When

Sun., September 27, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sun., September 27, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Quail Hollow Park 13480 Congress Lake Ave NE Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks ends September with events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will round out the month of September with a variety of programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Ranger Day. Ranger Day is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Quail Hollow Park. Whether you are interested in physical challenges, learning about careers or simply enjoying the outdoors, Ranger Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the beauty of nature and the dedication of those who protect it. Activities include an obstacle course, Park Ranger Meet and Greet, and field day activities. Lunch and snacks are available for purchase. Most events take place at the Pond Parking Lot.