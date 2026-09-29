When

Thu., October 01, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., October 15, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Quail Hollow Park Manor House 13480 Congress Lake Ave NE Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Traditional Music Nights

Bring an instrument and join in, or enjoy listening to traditional, bluegrass and Celtic tunes. $3 admission for everyone. Music Nights are held inside from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 15 in the Manor House at Quail Hollow Park. No registration required.