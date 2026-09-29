Thu., October 01, 2026 at 6:00pm
Thu., October 15, 2026 at 9:00pm
Quail Hollow Park Manor House
13480 Congress Lake Ave NE
Hartville, OH
Welcome fall with Stark Parks events, activities
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Traditional Music Nights
Bring an instrument and join in, or enjoy listening to traditional, bluegrass and Celtic tunes. $3 admission for everyone. Music Nights are held inside from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 15 in the Manor House at Quail Hollow Park. No registration required.
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