When

Thu., September 03, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., September 03, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Sippo Lake Park 5300 Tyner St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks Fall Programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Date Night: Stand Up Paddleboarding. Enjoy a unique and relaxing date night on the water at Sippo Lake Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. Couples will learn the techniques of stand-up paddleboarding while exploring the beauty of Sippo Lake. This guided experience is designed for all skill levels and includes basic paddling instruction, safety tips and plenty of time to enjoy the scenery with your partner. All equipment is provided. Registration is required and the fees are $15 for in-county and $20 for out-of-county.

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.