When

Sun., November 01, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., November 01, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park 5712 12th St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks hosts November programs, events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Native Plant Sale. Bring your extra homegrown native plants (in small pots) or seeds (in labeled coin envelopes) to swap with fellow gardeners and help others create a thriving native backyard. Located at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park on Nov. 1 from 1-3 p.m. Registration is not required for the drop-in event.