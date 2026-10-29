Stark Parks hosts November programs, events – Native Plant Sale
Sun., November 01, 2026 at 1:00pm
Sun., November 01, 2026 at 3:00pm
Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park
5712 12th St NW
Canton, OH
Stark Parks hosts November programs, events
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Native Plant Sale. Bring your extra homegrown native plants (in small pots) or seeds (in labeled coin envelopes) to swap with fellow gardeners and help others create a thriving native backyard. Located at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park on Nov. 1 from 1-3 p.m. Registration is not required for the drop-in event.
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