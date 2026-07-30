When

Sat., August 01, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., August 01, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Magnolia Flouring Mills 261 North Main Street Magnolia, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Tour the historic Magnolia Flouring Mills by dropping in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 1. This iconic structure was built in 1834 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a must-see. The tour has indoor and outdoor components and includes the first level of the interior of the mill. Registration is not required.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com