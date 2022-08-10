When

Tue., September 13, 2022 at 2:00pm

Tue., September 13, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

Join us at Salem Public Library on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2PM in the Reading Room for this month’s Adult Book Discussion. We will be reviewing “Stealing Lincoln’s Body” by Thomas Craughwell. Registration is not required for this free program. Adult Book Discussion is open to the public. Salem Public Library is located on 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.

Thomas Craughwell’s book “Stealing Lincoln’s Body” provides an intriguing glimpse of a bizarre, interesting, and largely forgotten footnote to the story of Abraham Lincoln: the tale of how, on election night of 1876, a gang of counterfeiters out of Chicago attempted to abduct the entombed the president’s body and hold it for ransom. As the author takes us through the planning and execution of the crime, he proves that authorities had received advance warning of the criminal intent. Grave robberies were very prevalent at that time and in the end Lincoln’s body was never removed from his Springfield, Illinois tomb even though the would-be abductors did succeed in removing the casket from the sarcophagus. The author follows the unlikely tale of what happened to Lincoln’s remains which ultimately spent eleven years half-buried in a subbasement of the tomb, covered with boards as a “security measure,” while thousands of people paid their respects to the empty sarcophagus above. Ultimately the body was permanently installed within his monument.