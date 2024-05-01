When

Sat., May 25, 2024 at 4:00pm

No Specific End Time

West Alexander Fairgrounds

116 Route 40W

West Alexander, PA

724-948-2261

www.steelcitypull.com

Call Fred Moore at 724-350-5802 or visit www.steelcitypull.com for information. Presented by Steel City Pullers.

