Wed., May 16, 2018 at 6:30pm

Wed., May 16, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

If you are anxious to pull the cover off that outdoor grill and get it fired up this summer, we invite you to join us on Saturday, May 12th starting at 4pm in pavilion #1 (enter from E. Pershing St) in Centennial Park. The Salem Public Library and the Salem Parks & Recreation Dept. will be hosting another “Go Wild in the Park” activity featuring outdoor grilling tips with special guest Heath Martin. Mr. Martin is a 2001 graduate from Leetonia HS, a 2003 graduate of the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute, did his Culinary Internship at El Tovar on the Grand Canyon’s south rim and has been a banquet and sous chef throughout northeast Ohio. Heath also spent 3.5 years traveling and working as a tour caterer with touring bands including Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Martina McBride and Jimmy Buffett to name a few. Mr. Martin is a self-described BBQ fanatic and competes in competitions with his team Too Sauced to Pork out of Memphis, Tennessee. We will provide Heath with some food items for him to prepare for sampling on both gas and charcoal grills. Feel free to bring your own favorite grilling item(s) and join us for a picnic afterwards using our grills. Registration for this program is required and can be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling Shane Franks at 330-332-5512 or Teresa Rhodes at 330-332-0042. “Go Wild in the Park” programs, activities and events are always free and open to the public.