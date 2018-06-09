Wed., June 20, 2018 at 6:30pm
Wed., June 20, 2018 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Salem Public Library’s “Stitches in Time” will meet on June 20, 2018 in the Quaker Meeting Room from 6:30-8:00pm. Open to the public and free of cost to attend, this get-together meets the third Wednesday of each month and is for people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, etc. Work on a project, enjoy pleasant conversation and relax. No registration is needed to attend, just bring your own project and enjoy the time. If you have questions please stop in at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH, call the library at 330-332-0042 or email library@salem.lib.oh.us.