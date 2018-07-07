When

Wed., July 18, 2018 at 6:30pm

Wed., July 18, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

“Stitches in Time”, a get-together for people who enjoy such crafting as needlepoint, crochet, cross-stitch, etc., will meet on July 18, 2018 at 6:30-8:00 pm in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library. Bring a project to work on, relax in the air-conditioned Quaker Room, and enjoy pleasant conversation as you stitch. The evening is open to the public and free of cost to attend. No registration is required.

“Stitches in Time” meets on the third Wednesday of each month. New participants are always welcome. For more information call the library at 330-332-0042. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.