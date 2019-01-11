Wed., January 16, 2019 at 6:30pm
Wed., January 16, 2019 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Have fun and get some “stitchin” done at the January 16, 2019 Stitches in Time Group that will meet in the library’s Quaker Meeting Room at 6:30 pm. Attendees to the monthly get-together work on projects they bring from home. Knitters, crocheters, and needlepoint crafters comprise the group. Anyone who enjoys doing string or yarn-crafting is welcome to attend and the group is open to the public and free of cost. Registration is not needed.
The Stitches in Time Group meets the third Wednesday of each month from 6:30-to 8:00 pm. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, Oh 44460.