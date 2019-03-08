When

Wed., March 20, 2019 at 6:30pm

Wed., March 20, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library

821 E. State St.,

Salem, OH

“Stitches in Time” is a get-together opportunity at the library for adults who do string and/or yarn crafting such as knitting, cross stitch, crocheting, etc., to meet in the Quaker Room on the third Wednesday of each month from 6:30 – 8:00 pm to bring a project to work on and have fun socializing. The group will next meet on March 20, 2019.
This fun crafting time is open to the public and free of cost to attend. No registration is required. For more information call the library at 330-332-0042. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

