Wed., April 17, 2019 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
“Stitches in Time” is a get-together for people who enjoy knitting, crocheting and other needle-crafting. It takes place on the third Wednesday of each month. On April 17, 2019 from 6:30 – 8 pm attendees will meet in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Bring a project to work on. No registration is needed for this enjoyable evening that is open to the public and free of cost to attend. For more information call 330-332-0042.