Wed., May 15, 2019 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Salem Public Library has a program once every month for anyone who enjoys thread and yarn handwork such as knitting, cross stitching, crocheting and embroidery, just to name a few. The program, “Stitches in Time”, takes place on the third Wednesday of each month in the library’s Quaker Room. It is open to the public and free of cost to attend. On May 15, 2019 the class will meet from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Those attending should bring a project to work on. Take a break to enjoy an evening at the library. Registration is not required. For additional information please call the library at 330-332-0042.