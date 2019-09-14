When

Wed., September 18, 2019 at 6:30pm

Wed., September 18, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Come to Salem Public Library on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. to enjoy conversation and laughter while working on a project, for instance, knitting, crocheting, or cross-stitch, etc. “Stitches in Time” meets on the third Wednesday of each month in the library’s Quaker Room and is open to the public and free of cost to attend. No registration is required.

Salem Public Library’s location is 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Call the library at 330-332-0042 for more information.