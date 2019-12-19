When

Wed., January 15, 2020 at 6:30pm

Wed., January 15, 2020 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

This is an invitation for anyone who knits, crochets, cross stitches, etc., to bring a project to Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room on January 15, 2020, from 6:30 pm – 8:00 p.m. This once-a-month get-together is a pleasant way to work on projects and have pleasant conversation with other attendees.

It is not necessary to register to participate in this social time. Stitches in Time takes place on the third Wednesday of every month, is free of cost and open to the public. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Please call the library at 330-332-0042 if you have questions.