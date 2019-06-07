When

Wed., June 19, 2019 at 6:30pm

Wed., June 19, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library’s next monthly needle crafting get-together will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 6:30-8 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Bring a project such as knitting and join the group for pleasant conversation, a laugh or two and do some work on your project. Attendance is open to the public and there is no cost to join in. Registration is not needed. New needle crafters are always welcome to participate.

“Stitches in Time” takes place on the third Wednesday evening of each month. Please call 330-332-0042 if you need more information.