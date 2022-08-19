When

Wed., September 07, 2022 at 11:00am

Wed., September 07, 2022 at 12:00am

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Raise your children to be lifelong readers by bringing them to Story time at the library. Open to children from babies to Kindergarten every Wednesdays at 11:00am beginning September 7th. Each session usually lasts 45 minutes.

Story time includes reading, rhymes and activities all designed to help develop your child’s early literacy skills and functions.

There will be a special Family Story time & Craft Night. Be sure to sign up.

September 7th- Ten Apples on Top & Manners with a Library Book

September 14th- Froggy Goes to the Library & Apples A–Z

September 21st- The Bad Seed Goes to the Library & Amelia Bedelias’s First

Apple Pie

Apple Pie September 28th- Splat the Cat and the Overdue Library Book & Johnny

Appleseed

Appleseed September 29th – 5:30pm Family Story time & Craft Night: Bad Apple: A Tale of Friendship Book & Sock Worms Craft

Please sign up at the Circulation Desk or call the library to register.

For more information call 330-424-3117 or check our website lepperlibrary.org. Follow us on social media.