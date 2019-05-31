Sun., June 09, 2019 at 11:00am
The Community Day Camp of North Lima will sponsor a Strawberry Social, by donation on June 9th from 11:00 to 1:00. We will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, baked beans and of course strawberry shortcake. There will be a basket raffle also. The Social will be at Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ, 410 West South Range Rd., North Lima. Proceeds will help fund Day Camp, which will be July 29 through August 2 from 9:00 – 3:00.