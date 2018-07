When

Sat., July 21, 2018 at 12:00pm

Until

Sat., July 21, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Alpaca Meadows 1200 Rock Road Mansfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Store Wide Sale … Alpaca Sale … Farmer’s Market

Local vendors will be joining us at our farm selling plants, garden art, essential oils, out-of-the-ordinary desserts and baked goods, hand-crafted jewelry, children’s boutique items, hooked rugs and patterns, soy candles, beard balms, body lotions, goat’s milk soap, produce, wooden signs, wreaths,handmade chocolates, kettle corn, and more!

Learn about alpacas, meet our angora rabbit Fitzgerald, help us name our new angora goats! Bring a lawn chair, enjoy a day in the country!