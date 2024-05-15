When

Sat., June 01, 2024

Mon., July 22, 2024

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

“Adventure Begins At Your Library” this summer as the Lepper Library hosts their annual Summer Reading Program from Saturday, June 1 to Monday, July 22nd, 2024. This year’s theme recognizes that adventure is waiting for you at the library. The Summer

Reading Program is an annual event that is free for all ages.

For the Adults, no registration is required, we have made it easy to participate and be great examples for the children in our

community! For every book you read, you will receive an entry ticket for a chance to win a prize. There will be weekly reading

challenges for a chance to receive a small prize along with an extra entry ticket. Many prizes have been generously donated by area businesses. In July, join us in an adventure in Line Dancing! Or listen as Meredith Deichler shares with us her adventures in travel. She will also give a short introduction into the Spanish language.

For the kids, we’re starting this year’s program with a Summer Reading Luau Party. Stop by the library, register for summer reading, and meet some adventure loving characters. There will be a tiki mask craft, a chance to show off your hula hooping moves, and a cool treat will be provided.

Summer Reading 2024 Kickoff Party Adventure Begins At Your Library

Saturday, June 1st – Character Schedule

11 am – 12:30 pm – the Island Princess

1-2 pm – the Caped Crusader

In collaboration with the other libraries in the county we will offer various themed programs throughout the summer!

Children’s Weekly Storytimes are Mondays at 11 am:

June 3rd- Rocking Summer Reads.

June 10th – Noreen from East Palestine Memorial Public Library will take us on a Great American Road Trip.

June 17th -Rachel from Wellsville Carnegie Public Library will dive into adventures From the Sea to the Sky.

June 24th -DeAnna from Salem Public Library is flying in with Airplane Adventures.

July 1st -Samantha from Leetonia Community Public Library will blast off with Adventures in Space.

July 8th -Carrie from Columbiana Public Library will Let the Camping Adventures Begin.

July 15th -Kim from Carnegie Public Library East Liverpool will help us Find Your Next Adventure in the National Parks.

July 22nd -12-4 pm Summer Reading Finale Lisbon Village Pool -Summer reading participants will end their adventure with a splash.

Tweens and Teens

Teen Adventures in Cooking – Join OSU Extension staff as they offer a weekly cooking class at the library. The program runs from

June 5th-July 17th on Wednesdays from 1-2 pm. (No class on June 19th). Spaces are limited registration is for students entering

6th-12th grade.

Thanks to a grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), awarded by the State Library of Ohio,

Teen Adventures in Cooking was possible.

Story Stroll

Along with the Summer Reading Program, Lepper Library will present two Story Strolls. The first story

features I Went Walking by Sue Williams and illustrator Julie Vivas. This simple, funny read-aloud

follows a boy’s exciting stroll through the countryside. The boy sees a black cat, then a brown horse, then a red cow, and so on, and before he knows it, he’s being trailed by the entire menagerie!

In July, the second story features In the Tall, Tall Grass by Denise Flemming. If you were a fuzzy caterpillar crawling through the tall, tall grass on a sunny afternoon, what would you see? Follow the tiny tour guide as he inches his way through the pages of this book. You’ll see ants and bees and birds–hip-hopping

bunnies too.

Each Story Stroll begins along the Greenway Trail in Lisbon beyond the ‘0’ mile marker. Then will be moved to the Lisbon Exercise Trail near the pool.

I Went Walking by Sue Williams and Illustrator Julie Vivas

Thursday, May 23 – Thursday, May 30, 2024, Greenway Trail

Thursday, May 30th – Thursday, June 6, 2024, Lisbon Exercise Trail

In the Tall, Tall Grass by Denise Flemming

Monday, July 1 – Monday, July 8, 2024, Greenway Bike Trail

Monday, July 8 – Monday, July 15, 2024, Lisbon Exercise Trail

The library was able to provide the Story Stroll with the support of the Columbiana County Park District and the Village of Lisbon.

Thank you to the following area Business Sponsors for their generous support by donating prizes and financial contributions to our Summer Reading Program:

Akron Childrens Hospital

Columbiana Auto Supply (NAPA)

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

Dollar General

Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home

Heritage Country Store

Chris Jarussi

JB Food Service Inc. (Subway)

JP Plumbing

Lisbon Auxiliary Police Department

Lisbon Veterinary Clinic

McDonald’s , Lisbon

Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

Pondi’s

Premier Bank, Lisbon

R. L. Craig

Save-A-Lot, Lisbon

Sheetz

Stage Left Players

VFW Post 4111

Village of Lisbon

Watch for more information through local newspapers, social media, and our website www.lepperlibrary.org. If you have questions or want more information, contact us at 330-424-3117.