Thu., March 05, 2020 at 9:00am
Thu., March 05, 2020 at 12:00am
Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center
132 Pine Ridge Rd.
Blairsville, PA
Southwest Pennsylvania Regional Dairy Day is an annual event organized by agribusiness sponsors to provide useful educational content for those involved with dairy production in Pennsylvania. The 2020 program will feature Dr. Robert Cloninger, a practicing veterinarian in Centre County, Pennsylvania. He regularly engages with dairy clients on a variety of important farm topics, and will present on a mixture of topics: animal care, nutrition, financial awareness, and farm family dynamics. He will be joined by other speakers for a panel discussion in the afternoon. Other highlights will include a trade show and a special training at the end of the afternoon for effective communication with challenging people or issues. This event is provided free of charge for dairy producers because of generous sponsorship from local agribusinesses. Visit www.extension.psu.edu/dairy-day or call 877-345-0691 to register.