Sat., September 21, 2019 at 4:00pm

Sat., September 21, 2019 at 12:00am

East Rochester United Methodist Church 24754 St Rt 30 East Rochester, Oh

The East Rochester United Methodist Church will hold a Swiss Steak Dinner Saturday, September 21st from 4 to 7:30 pm.

The dinner will be held at the church at 24754 ST Rt 30 East Rochester.

The dinner will include slow roasted Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls old-fashioned pies and cakes, and a beverage.

Dine-in or carry-outs available, You can also call ahead at 330-894-2515.

The price is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 10 and under.

All proceeds will be used to benefit the church and missions.