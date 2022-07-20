When

Tue., July 26, 2022 at 9:00am

Until

Tue., July 26, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Centennial Park 472 Park Avenue Salem, OH

Tai Chi in the Park will be available in Centennial Park at pavilion #2 on Tuesday mornings from 9:00 to 10:00 am, June 7 – August 23, 2022, with instruction provided by Master Douglas Nybell, owner of Crystal Dragon Family Martial Arts Center. (Please note there will be no class on June 21st).

Tai Chi is a series of gentle, strengthening movements practiced from a standing position. Proper breathing is a valuable component of the practice.

The classes are open to adults free of cost. Registration is required for each class and may be done weekly using the form below or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance with sign up by a library staff member.